As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Market Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Holding by $472,600; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Oarsman Capital Boosted Stake by $452,790

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 723,839 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 9.07 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 963 shares. Art Advsrs Llc owns 29,667 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% or 48,319 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 25,435 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 20,700 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pura Vida Lc has 0.65% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 56,225 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 8,209 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 400 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 402,267 shares. Rock Springs Cap LP accumulated 875,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 286,730 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 28,119 shares. Prudential Fin Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,052 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Names Scott Garland President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces Retirement of Dr. John Curnutte, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals: Headaches For Us, Buying Opportunity For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,650 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.17% or 30,565 shares. Penobscot Management Comm owns 9,247 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Strum And Towne Inc has 2.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,763 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.14M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 2,729 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 123,179 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 103,722 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 11,354 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 6,175 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stifel Financial reported 1.07M shares. Qs Limited Company accumulated 161,478 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Counselors has invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stock Yards Bank And Trust has 9,360 shares.