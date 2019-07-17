As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Walleye Trading Lowered Its Stake by $791,146; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $544,950 as Share Price Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 781,512 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 23,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 511,661 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 94,606 shares stake. Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 7,252 shares. 755 are held by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 34,703 shares. Hl Finance Services Lc has 6,677 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dupont Cap Management has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Management has 134,873 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Korea Invest Corp holds 0.02% or 97,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 510 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.49M shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 46,800 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Put) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.52% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb Advsrs reported 963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 329,615 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Mngmt has invested 2.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 7,494 shares. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 123,489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Co has 0.05% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 23,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,913 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. 1.86M are owned by Jackson Square Prtn Llc.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 earnings per share, up 34.78% or $0.56 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% negative EPS growth.