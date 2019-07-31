As Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stock Rose, Fernwood Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $22.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1875.88. About 3.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 576,282 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Communications reported 22,205 shares. Stifel invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 71,778 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,065 were reported by Valley Advisers. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 8,209 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 15,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 0% or 9,180 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 41,580 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 1,338 shares or 0% of the stock. 400 are held by Regions Corp. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 9.07 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 27 shares. Pura Vida Invests Lc has invested 0.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Llc holds 1.78% or 9,496 shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Limited Co reported 31,369 shares stake. Round Table Limited Com holds 719 shares. Buckingham Capital stated it has 12,149 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 9,239 shares. American Bancshares invested in 3.39% or 6,027 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 236 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1,571 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl reported 1.68% stake. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Cap holds 1,930 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Dsm Capital Partners Limited holds 118,412 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi owns 1,268 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,905 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.