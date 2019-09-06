As Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 719,108 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 214,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 609,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, down from 823,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 594,793 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 48,150 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 963 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc accumulated 9,900 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.21% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 1.54M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,323 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.2% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 135,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.14 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 115,057 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co reported 23,350 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com reported 67,941 shares. C Worldwide Gru Holdings A S reported 0.07% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 0% or 136 shares. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 23,400 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares to 715,798 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 57,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 879,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 114,854 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) owns 37,390 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 439,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 13,100 shares. Prudential Finance has 100,643 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 215,530 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 623 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 3.12 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 13,253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,061 are owned by Raymond James Finance Service Advisors.

