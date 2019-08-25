As Portland General Electric Co (POR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding; Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $469,765 as Valuation Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 313,059 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 331,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 378,829 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,509 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 42,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares to 173,190 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bessemer has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 101,200 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 50 shares stake. M&R Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 15 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 91 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,127 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 5,900 shares. 4,407 are held by Bluecrest Management Limited. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 5,330 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 154,907 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.27% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 25,250 are held by Oberweis Asset.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE set to build $200M operations center in Tualatin – Portland Business Journal” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,660 shares to 12,185 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.