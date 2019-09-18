As Portland General Electric Co (POR) Valuation Rose, Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered by $4.18 Million Its Stake; Avenir Decreased Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Shares Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 77,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 68,209 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 145,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 643,093 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 465,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.98 million, down from 470,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 1.33M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 42,235 shares to 67,485 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 63,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,325 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. 568,017 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Com. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.01% or 71,115 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 83,506 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 125,172 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 4,520 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 61,655 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,329 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Principal Fin reported 991,037 shares. 732,232 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.33 million for 26.34 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuwave Investment Mngmt accumulated 7,697 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,044 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 249,144 shares. James Investment Rech holds 1,590 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 476,231 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 15,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff Associate reported 23,225 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 550,481 shares. Decatur Cap Management holds 0.97% or 48,135 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).