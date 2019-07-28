As Portland General Electric Co (POR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Decreased Its Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,017 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, down from 618,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 312,201 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 65,632 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $94.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 651,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 44,300 shares. Automobile Association has 139,016 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 329,373 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 175 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bailard holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 21,230 shares. 497,896 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co. 59,357 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability Com. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Scout has 565,352 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.08% or 16,002 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 34,300 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Limited Company holds 51,044 shares. 5,036 are held by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Co owns 32,643 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 119,456 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Smead Management Inc owns 444,497 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company reported 8,830 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornerstone Cap has 1.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Incorporated Pa has invested 1.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,743 shares. First Commercial Bank owns 4,612 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Grimes & Com invested in 4,585 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 114,968 shares.

