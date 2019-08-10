As Portland General Elec (POR) Stock Value Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $928,761; As Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Its Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 544,882 shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 327,912 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 19,833 shares to 162,940 shares, valued at $28.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 1,420 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 7,577 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Delta Cap Management Limited Liability owns 3,505 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 4,111 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). California State Teachers Retirement reported 120,487 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 16,439 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Llc reported 553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4,600 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 145,901 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Andra Ap holds 19,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Portland General Electric announces ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed – PR Newswire” published on October 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 440,361 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Macquarie Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 139,760 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & Tru reported 292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rare Infra reported 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 704,686 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Old Republic Intll Corporation holds 182,000 shares. Mariner Lc has 5,498 shares. M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,286 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,431 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 98,891 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 33,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 9,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings.