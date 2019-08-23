As Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Shares Rose, Holder Boston Partners Boosted Its Holding; Alpine Partners Vi Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Upped by $406,252

Boston Partners increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 7,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 365,782 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 358,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 85,278 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 1.27M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested in 399 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 186,321 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 1.10M shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Gam Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 219,439 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 29,625 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,627 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,673 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.80M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 29,624 shares. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 880,385 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 902,343 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,223 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 107,132 shares stake. 2.04 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against YPF in Passaic River cleanup OK to go to trial, judge says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE unveils one-of-a-kind renewables project with partner NextEra – Portland Business Journal” on February 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Battery Storage – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.