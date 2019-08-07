As Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Shares Rose, Eaton Vance Management Upped Holding by $3.33 Million; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 11,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 226,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 237,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 866,637 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 65,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 231,524 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, up from 166,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 562,023 shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,511 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc, Japan-based fund reported 453,784 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Spectrum Management Group owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 55,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 6,894 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,524 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 300 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 11,560 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited holds 0.09% or 23,864 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 734 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 113,727 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund accumulated 2,400 shares. Enterprise Fincl owns 876 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 22,923 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $469.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 15,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Portland General Electric announces ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed – PR Newswire” on October 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Portland General Electric proposes clean energy, smart grid resource plan – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric’s ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed launches – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited owns 1.59M shares. Scout Invests Inc stated it has 0.6% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 232,576 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bridgeway Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,800 shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.11% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 28,023 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 152,447 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Llc invested in 0.02% or 30,756 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 5,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 77,360 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 98,891 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 6,465 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58,963 shares to 469,946 shares, valued at $45.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,044 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).