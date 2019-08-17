As Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Share Price Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding by $1.09 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 40,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 165,942 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 124,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 466,097 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested in 1,141 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 4,648 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc owns 5,695 shares. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 156,803 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 97,115 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mariner Limited Co reported 7,503 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 15,884 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0.01% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 200 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com owns 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 38 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 600 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd. Moreover, Copper Rock Prtn Limited Liability Co has 1.17% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 313,059 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Amer Grp holds 57,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential has 548,083 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co invested in 1,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 11,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.11% or 28,023 shares. Brown Advisory has 15,010 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 735 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has 39,763 shares. The New York-based Millennium has invested 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 32,114 shares to 8,090 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 99,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,226 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

