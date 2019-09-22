As Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $396,306; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Position by $20.06 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 94,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 171,043 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, down from 178,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 975,128 shares traded or 75.01% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE plan calls for more renewables, energy storage – Portland Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Who will pay more, or less, on their PGE bill in 2019 – Portland Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Battery Storage – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 15,178 shares to 27,383 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 13,325 shares. Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,716 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 48,160 shares. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 21,230 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 28,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.01% or 90,983 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 240,376 shares. Regions holds 8,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa owns 15,201 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 18,119 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37M for 26.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% or 41 shares. Coastline Trust has 19,950 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 230,694 shares. Randolph holds 1.59% or 37,965 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 1,437 shares. Fmr Lc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 61.19M shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 599,000 shares. Coho Prns has invested 4.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bamco holds 0% or 4,179 shares. Kdi Partners Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 52,601 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 5,270 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp holds 2,085 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roundview Limited Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 178,564 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,167 shares to 51,131 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.