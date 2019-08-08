As Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Market Value Rose, Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased by $3.17 Million Its Holding; Frontier Capital Management Co Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Cut by $71.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 420,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 453,369 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39 million, down from 874,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $186.37. About 837,682 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 83.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 62,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 74,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 425,384 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 14,943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 1.08M shares. Gsa Llp owns 16,002 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 14,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 123,700 are owned by Clarivest Asset Ltd Co. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 139,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). American Century has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 260,720 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2,893 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com by 12,219 shares to 42,781 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28,958 shares to 845,142 shares, valued at $114.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).