As Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Market Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut Stake by $6.54 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Position by $385,560

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 30,194 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 32,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 128,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 328,831 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 457,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 436,129 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Limited by 13,755 shares to 18,455 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.33 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 81,673 shares to 113,722 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT).