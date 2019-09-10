As Popular Com (BPOP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Raised Position; Oldfield Partners Llp Position In Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Was Lifted

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 436,172 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc Com (BPOP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 11,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 17,544 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 66,554 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.