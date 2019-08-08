As Popular (BPOP) Valuation Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Raised by $489,892 Its Position; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding Maintained by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 138,081 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 9,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 20,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 169,547 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: PotlatchDeltic Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 24,211 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 180,705 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 13,880 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 97,523 shares. Foster Motley reported 68,211 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 2.65 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 29,281 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 830,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 218,911 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 152,419 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 26,950 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 171,120 shares. Advsr Asset owns 5,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd accumulated 366,480 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 702,045 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.03% or 132,907 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 1,915 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 81,213 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 1,940 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Paloma Management reported 13,468 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 16,202 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,802 shares to 34,475 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,586 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).