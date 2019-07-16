As Popular (BPOP) Valuation Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Holding; Parthenon Lifted Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Stock Value Rose

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 141,005 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 85,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,452 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 226,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 671,659 shares traded or 46.01% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $494,512 activity. SEPULVEDA ELI also sold $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp reported 4,660 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 62,987 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 169,787 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 82 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Llc owns 85,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd owns 29,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.17M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Lc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Paragon Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 5,762 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 196,855 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 8,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 3.79M shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BPOP Will Follow the Market Back Up – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Popular Inc (BPOP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Popular, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Popular (BPOP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 129,442 shares to 186,609 shares, valued at $19.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Monarch Casino and Resort (MCRI) – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The 145th Running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks Sets All-time Wagering Record as Serengeti Empress Claims the Lillies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs, Monarch Casino and Resort, Shake Shack, McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 45,147 shares. Fort LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cornerstone Advsr reported 210 shares. J Goldman & LP holds 62,818 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 5,839 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 4,299 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 26,941 shares. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,597 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% or 79,925 shares. Invesco Ltd has 147,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,370 shares. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield has 45,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 31,162 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 425,316 shares.