As Popular (BPOP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Raging Capital Management Raised Position; Carlson Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923 as Market Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 390,738 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 205,348 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,000 shares. Carlson Capital owns 740 shares. Penbrook Management Lc stated it has 4.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Ptnrs has 128,205 shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,504 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Com reported 185 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 163 were accumulated by Cape Ann Bancorporation. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company owns 2,750 shares. Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 6.49% or 20,025 shares. Valinor Management Limited Partnership has 5.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Somerset Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Rampart Mgmt Llc reported 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 119,097 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 0% or 8,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 62,987 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 10,527 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Cap Management Limited Company holds 680,000 shares or 5.14% of its portfolio. Ejf Capital reported 0.4% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 765,570 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 9,900 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Citigroup reported 60,812 shares stake.

