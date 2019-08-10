As Popular (BPOP) Stock Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Salem Capital Management Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) Raised as Valuation Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 12,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 36,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 250,575 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited holds 0.07% or 9,295 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 16,780 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.25% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 35,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 18,519 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 2.54 million shares. Montgomery Invest Management Inc reported 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 25,131 shares. Raymond James holds 0.11% or 878,645 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Comm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hanson Doremus Management accumulated 3,355 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,185 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Limited holds 338,861 shares. Group One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 66,338 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 23,426 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.58M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.