As Popular (BPOP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $716,300; Whitnell & Co Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $501,960

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular (BPOP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 72,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 86,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 411,405 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 178,475 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 12,768 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Country State Bank holds 39,436 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss And has invested 14.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 960 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hl Financial Svcs Lc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 160,419 shares. Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 311,719 shares. Clough Ltd Partnership holds 30,319 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com invested in 0.76% or 1,327 shares. 92,366 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.60 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.