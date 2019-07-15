As Popular (BPOP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Declined While Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Holding by $837,900

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 68,800 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 350,221 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $494,512 activity. $216,512 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares were sold by MONZON GILBERTO.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.92M for 7.38 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.