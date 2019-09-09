As Popular (BPOP) Shares Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Position; As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Market Valuation Rose, Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.17 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 49,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 64,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 165,194 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 412,652 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.83 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $157.30 million for 8.25 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35,280 shares to 62,513 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 37,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

