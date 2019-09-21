As Popular (BPOP) Shares Rose, Clover Partners LP Upped Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $4.75 Million

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.51 lastly. It is down 14.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 171.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,264 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 12,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 9.58 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 8,740 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 18,774 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 398,993 shares. Fin Management Professionals Inc reported 225 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 468,199 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 95,636 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 252,400 are owned by Raffles Associates Limited Partnership. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,546 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 157,233 shares. Metropolitan Life has 2,394 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw owns 213,714 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank invested in 217,601 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Farmers has invested 0.96% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 219,705 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 51,826 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Energy Opportunities Cap reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 41,682 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 199,574 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 1.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 1,962 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 453,101 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 80,564 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 34,789 shares to 89,186 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,045 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).