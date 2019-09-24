As Popular (BPOP) Share Value Rose, Clover Partners LP Has Upped by $945,000 Its Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 942,209 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 878,494 shares traded or 80.03% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.19% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 189,403 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 27,088 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Palladium Prns Ltd Company holds 20,287 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 12,597 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.55% or 33,729 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,279 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 3,500 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 254,846 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Origin Asset Llp reported 39,100 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,239 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 525 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.28 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

