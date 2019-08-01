As Popular (BPOP) Share Price Rose, Holder Price Michael F Has Trimmed Position; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Upped Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $18.76 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 6.60M shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 537,287 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 6.88 million shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $235.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 177,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. The insider Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 246,009 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,701 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 976,500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 56,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc accumulated 133,887 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd reported 187,000 shares. Ghp Advsrs invested in 0.17% or 12,537 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company stated it has 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd holds 2,296 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Coastline has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). At Bankshares stated it has 3,371 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Parsec Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,060 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.59 million for 8.77 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Popular (BPOP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Popular (BPOP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Popular Inc. (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Ejf Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Citigroup holds 0% or 60,812 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3.07 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company owns 85,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 27,282 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 24,295 shares. 11,472 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Llc. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 29 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 581,613 shares. Howe Rusling owns 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.04% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Boston Ptnrs owns 385,724 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 518,039 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity. $278,000 worth of stock was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30.