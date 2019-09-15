As Popular (BPOP) Market Value Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Holding by $3.22 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Decreased Stake by $897,624

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 59,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 563,520 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.57M, up from 503,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 578,727 shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

