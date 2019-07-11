As Popular (BPOP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ajo LP Cut Its Holding by $7.57 Million; Flow Traders Us Stake in Tsmc (TSM) Lowered by $4.07 Million as Shares Rose

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Popular (BPOP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 145,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.41M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Popular for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 453,908 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) by 38,328 shares to 75,629 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.10B for 24.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO sold $216,512 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Oakbrook Invs Limited Co accumulated 3,900 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 15,766 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,282 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,765 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Frontier Cap Ltd Co has 0.73% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1.91M shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 193,182 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 90,598 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 146 shares. Rock Point Lc invested in 72,970 shares. 116,364 are held by Tcw Grp.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49M for 8.35 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 34,830 shares to 282,243 shares, valued at $51.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 978,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

