As Popular (BPOP) Market Valuation Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Position by $4.37 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Holding

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 2.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 85,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,452 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 226,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 369,891 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks With Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “BPOP Will Follow the Market Back Up – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4,372 shares to 189,701 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 28,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,526 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com holds 525,747 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 21,067 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 428,933 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp has invested 0.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 28,994 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 3,474 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 132,907 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 16,143 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.91 million shares. Sterling Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake. Investec Asset Management reported 0.59% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Barclays Public invested in 246,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability Co holds 16,900 shares. Hsbc Public Limited owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 81,213 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. 4,000 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares with value of $216,512 were sold by MONZON GILBERTO.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to Connect Benefits Recipients with Jobs, Employers with Tax Credits – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Code Connect Named â€œMost Advanced API Strategyâ€ in New Aite Group Core Banking Report – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Information Services: Truth Stranger Than Fiction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Mayo Marc M sold $3.66M worth of stock.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 17.84 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.