As Pool (POOL) Stock Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Raised Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 383,587 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 153.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 3,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 5,831 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 41,457 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 27,731 shares to 11,569 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 6,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,345 shares, and cut its stake in Cliffs Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.