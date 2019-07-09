As Pool (POOL) Stock Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Cut Its Stake; Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) as Stock Value Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 5,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,168 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 830,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 183,054 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.76. About 111,378 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt reported 0.66% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 972,644 shares. American Group Inc Incorporated holds 35,682 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd owns 54 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited invested in 200 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com reported 13,473 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 74,755 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 60,527 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 4.81 million shares. Eaton Vance has 211,834 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,903 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 35,757 shares to 447,370 shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 116,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.49 million for 42.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $585,485 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc reported 418,572 shares. 10,769 were accumulated by U S Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 148,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 4,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 4,391 shares. Citigroup holds 5,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Int Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 20,947 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Co Llc has invested 0.79% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Quantitative Management Ltd Llc reported 2,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 10,680 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 961,653 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability reported 1,729 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,996 shares to 118,998 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26 million for 14.75 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.