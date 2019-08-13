As Pool (POOL) Share Value Rose, Holder Rk Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $304,479

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.22B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $9.12 during the last trading session, reaching $209.6. About 35.70 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 134,542 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.83 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.