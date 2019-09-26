As Pool (POOL) Market Value Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed by $1.73 Million Its Stake; Sigma Planning Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Lowered by $398,176

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 12,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 2.58 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 9,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 79,886 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, down from 88,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.53. About 196,865 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 16,474 shares stake. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited has 1.74% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 36,803 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.25% or 180,085 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 714,154 shares stake. Us National Bank De reported 830,137 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Terril Brothers holds 25,795 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 4,219 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.29% or 8,451 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 38,819 shares. Twin has 322,721 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 459 shares. Welch Forbes holds 0.05% or 20,607 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FMAT) by 29,501 shares to 59,125 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 8,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 459 shares to 3,705 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 142,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group A (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67 million for 28.32 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 509,347 shares. Monroe Financial Bank Tru Mi stated it has 7,110 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,314 shares. 78,307 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 345 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Logan Mngmt has 12,090 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,531 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group owns 3,324 shares. Polen Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 10,007 shares stake. Citigroup has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,124 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).