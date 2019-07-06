As Pool (POOL) Market Valuation Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Boosted by $563,996 Its Holding; Winslow Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $43.70 Million as Shares Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 241,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.27 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 545,489 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $974 Million Of Subprime Rmbs; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATINGS ON RECEIPTS ISSUED BY VENEZUELA; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Five Tunisian Banks; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DAEGU BANK’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK NEGATIVE,; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Nys Hfa, Affordable Housing Rev. Bonds, 2018 Series A; Outlook Is Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To South Carolina State Ports Authority’s $293 Million Revenue Bonds; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – CITY OF HARTFORD GO BONDS RAISED TO A2 FROM Caa3 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ccl Industries’ Baa2 Rating; Outlook Is Now Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Ads Tactical; Assigns B3 Rating To New Term Loan; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfe’s Ratings And Changes Outlook To Stable

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 103,015 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares to 95,970 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 300,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 91,426 shares stake. Argyle Cap Inc has 1,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Manchester Llc owns 413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Aviva Plc has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 311,617 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vulcan Value Lc reported 0% stake. Principal Financial Group stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 12,272 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp owns 1,258 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 1,112 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 1,138 shares stake. Btr Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,367 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Company has 15.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

