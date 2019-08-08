As Pool (POOL) Market Valuation Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Icu Med (ICUI) by $11.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 48,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 222,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13 million, down from 270,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 33.20% or $81.56 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 1.48M shares traded or 808.68% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 13,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 418,572 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.05M, up from 404,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 126,307 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 34,615 shares to 129,522 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 69,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,245 shares in its portfolio. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). First Financial In stated it has 200 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 164,067 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 3,155 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 102,247 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 10,055 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 4,899 shares. First Advsrs LP accumulated 90,395 shares. Central Retail Bank And Trust reported 100 shares stake. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 8,830 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.91% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,000 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5,336 shares to 690,536 shares, valued at $108.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 274,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).