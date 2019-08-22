As Pool Corp. (POOL) Share Price Rose, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed by $463,300 Its Stake; Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Digimarc (DMRC) by $1.60 Million as Stock Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 14,415 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $197.01. About 144,257 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 99,462 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.83 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,801 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 12,365 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 3,350 shares stake. 382,020 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Personal Capital invested in 183,426 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 606 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 9,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Suntrust Banks holds 15,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 8,068 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 24 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Lpl Llc stated it has 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 26,113 shares to 35,146 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc. by 40,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares to 755,513 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 135,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Primecap Management Communications Ca has invested 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 52,647 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Glenmede Co Na holds 21 shares. 46,881 are owned by D E Shaw And. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 3,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 7,793 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 245 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 57,214 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 13,963 shares. Art Advsr Llc stated it has 10,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 17,269 shares or 0% of the stock.