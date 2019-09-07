As Polyone (POL) Stock Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Upped Holding; Forest Hill Capital Position in Banner (BANR) Upped by $2.38 Million as Stock Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 13,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 75,755 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 62,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 249,415 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 44,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 266,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 222,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 104,407 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER

