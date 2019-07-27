As Polaris Industries (PII) Valuation Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Wal (WMT) by $578,314 as Share Price Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 97,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Avoids $32 Million Trademark Ruling, for Now; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares to 324,701 shares, valued at $61.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 28,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,048 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares to 259,237 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 380,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH).