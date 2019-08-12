As Polaris Industries (PII) Valuation Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Raised Stake; Blue Chip Partners Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.63 Million as Stock Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 24,869 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 46,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 171,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 125,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 765,148 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,812 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,908 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Inc owns 0.06% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 481 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 87,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,968 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 6,217 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc stated it has 48,747 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company reported 9,967 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 18,748 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 100,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Limited has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Waddell Reed Inc invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares to 259,237 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 380,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

