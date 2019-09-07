As Polaris Industries (PII) Stock Price Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Has Increased by $730,968 Its Stake; Summit Securities Group Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $901,440

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.15 million shares traded or 204.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35212.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 128,288 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Atlas Browninc invested in 1.48% or 25,904 shares. Capital Research Investors owns 3.74% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 146.51 million shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bessemer Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 974,067 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Company accumulated 1.38M shares or 3.11% of the stock. Parthenon Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Century Companies reported 0.13% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.97 million shares. Fdx Advisors reported 52,311 shares. 2,593 are held by Portland Advisors Ltd Liability. First Light Asset Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Tctc Holding reported 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 193 shares to 105 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) by 158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Put) (NYSE:ETE).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,129 shares to 283,581 shares, valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 108,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH).