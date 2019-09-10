As Polaris Industries (PII) Market Valuation Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Increased Position by $730,968; As Hexcel (HXL) Stock Value Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Cut by $549,516 Its Stake

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 72,070 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 80,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 388,634 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 862,014 shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres

