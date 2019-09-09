As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $2.25 Million; Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 436,799 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 197,456 shares traded or 204.56% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.48M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Synovus Finance Corporation invested in 2 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,023 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,476 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 66,944 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 92,800 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 190,549 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 13 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Horan Mngmt holds 65,393 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 25,778 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

