As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Has Trimmed Its Holding by $960,500; Magna Intl Cl A (MGA) Holder James Investment Research Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 318,428 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Cl A (MGA) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 130,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 420,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 292,113 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.84 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG) by 20,244 shares to 176,309 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 147,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 702,546 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bb&T owns 18,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 57,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 4,828 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ing Groep Nv reported 8,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc reported 12,890 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,452 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,168 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,628 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Asset Management One reported 28,380 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.03% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

