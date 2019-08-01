As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Decreased Holding by $340,935

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $216.54. About 898,312 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 225,245 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.52 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 118,858 shares to 178,371 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 14,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,179 are owned by Hartwell J M Lp. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Creative Planning has invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,638 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 22,669 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. 2,349 were reported by Milestone Grp. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 12,155 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 1.46% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Moon Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,865 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 33,096 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.45% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 50,900 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited reported 0.01% stake. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 1.42% or 74,921 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 11,800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.04% or 6,217 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,610 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.74% or 137,203 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,510 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 69,657 shares. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 580,205 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated owns 62,880 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 0.02% or 196,100 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Management owns 66,944 shares. 10,502 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Polaris RANGER Introduces its First-Ever Texas Edition Utility Side-by-Side – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries: Appealing Earnings Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.