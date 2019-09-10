As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Cut Stake; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Position by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.92. About 23,984 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 248,959 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 28,318 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 386,919 shares. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 455,447 shares. Nfc Lc reported 5.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Prudential Fincl stated it has 1,413 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested in 85,052 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,408 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 722,128 shares. Gru owns 7,681 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 4,803 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 4,054 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares to 128,301 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.47 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns owns 19,267 shares. Community National Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,300 shares. Verus Ptnrs Inc has 0.22% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 7,281 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 138,912 shares. Caprock Group reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,545 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 2,221 shares. 66 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 878 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,924 shares. 8,664 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd.