As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding; Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Position in Ansys (ANSS)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.63M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 51,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 41,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg accumulated 5,744 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). American Intll Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 29,154 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 153 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,888 are held by Exane Derivatives. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 177,073 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 110 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,300 shares. Hills Bancorp & invested 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 451,789 shares. 137 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 215,835 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $123.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 17,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,855 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 4,576 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bokf Na accumulated 4,628 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Valley Natl Advisers reported 3,328 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co invested in 9,967 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 13,914 shares. Jlb & Assocs invested 1.18% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 134,379 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 230,373 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc invested in 16,180 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.