As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Stake; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $4.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 812,730 shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 327,738 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the â€œUltimate Joyrideâ€ During the Gator Walk – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 10,502 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited has 0.48% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 13,710 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 13 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na stated it has 3,775 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Goelzer Inc owns 49,413 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Toronto Dominion Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,566 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 41,147 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.67 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies buys Oregon company – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 227,031 shares. Country Club Tru Communications Na reported 11,592 shares stake. Shelton reported 247 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 486,735 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 128 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Finance holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Citigroup reported 12,488 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 77 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 872,296 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX).