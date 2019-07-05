As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Trimmed Position; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Cut Stake

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 22,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 36,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $277.8. About 164,973 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 455,557 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $100.21M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.19 million for 51.07 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.