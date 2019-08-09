As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined, Csu Producer Resources Has Cut Its Holding; Park Circle Co Stake In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Lifted

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 610,915 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Lc reported 61,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northern has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 545,830 shares. Asset One holds 28,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Selway Asset has 14,397 shares. Cwm reported 511 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Orrstown Financial holds 481 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na accumulated 100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 11,910 shares. Westpac accumulated 3,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 14,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 5.95 million shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bank’s Outlook Sparks Nosedive For Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.93M for 14.43 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 145,152 were reported by Utd Advisers Lc. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1,201 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Llc. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,398 shares. Benin holds 0.12% or 4,960 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested in 0.31% or 1.02 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,654 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hikari Limited invested in 145,190 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 503,143 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Judge sets deadline for e-cig makers to apply for FDA approval – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Altria Group (MO) On Watch Following Report FDA Investigating 127 Reports of Seizures After Vaping – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.