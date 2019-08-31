As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 39,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The hedge fund held 63,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24M, down from 103,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company analyzed 26,754 shares as the company's stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 384,036 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health's Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors Incorporated holds 0.34% or 6,305 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 13,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 223,826 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Fjarde Ap owns 19,491 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0% or 100 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.48% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.74% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 93 are owned by Spectrum Mngmt. 13 were reported by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 13,426 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squad Vehicle – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,738 were reported by Cwm Lc. 315 are owned by First Financial In. Citigroup holds 4,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 403,428 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Two Sigma Secs Ltd accumulated 2,984 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 38,567 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Co has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 92,100 were reported by Lord Abbett And Company Ltd. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 67,594 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 0% or 2,591 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancshares holds 0.03% or 4,177 shares in its portfolio.

