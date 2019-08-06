As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Price Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Stake; As Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $329,000

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 93,629 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 750,705 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.16M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 52,198 shares. 59,348 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 35,600 were reported by First Manhattan Co. The New York-based Sg Americas Llc has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Connors Investor Ser owns 17,833 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 267,822 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 12,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Llc holds 363,770 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 43,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 9,369 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 162,849 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 95,129 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 61,811 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,446 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.33M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 99,097 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 12,081 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 325,731 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,217 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Profund Ltd holds 5,023 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 58 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has 2,812 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 110,998 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. 2,079 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.